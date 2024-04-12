Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHDN opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.