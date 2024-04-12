Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

