Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 3,185,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,524,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

