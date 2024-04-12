Citigroup Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $205.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.67.

Dover stock opened at $173.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.79. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Dover by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dover by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dover by 2,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

