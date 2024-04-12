CKW Financial Group Buys Shares of 384 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

