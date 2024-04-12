CKW Financial Group Purchases Shares of 1,100 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NYSE:BAX opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

