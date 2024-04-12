CKW Financial Group Sells 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CKW Financial Group lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $162.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.