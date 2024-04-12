Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Clipper Realty Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.22.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -84.44%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
