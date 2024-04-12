Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -84.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

