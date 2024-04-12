Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -84.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

About Clipper Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

