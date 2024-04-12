Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

