Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $263.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.11 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,642 shares in the company, valued at $30,304,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock worth $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

