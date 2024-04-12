Comparing Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Capital & Regional’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $185.85 million 7.71 $60.15 million $1.15 23.10 Capital & Regional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Regional.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capital & Regional 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Getty Realty and Capital & Regional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Getty Realty currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Getty Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Capital & Regional.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Capital & Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 32.37% 6.72% 3.51% Capital & Regional N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Capital & Regional on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Capital & Regional

(Get Free Report)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres. Using its in-house expert property and asset management platform Capital & Regional owns and/or manages shopping centres in Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Maidstone, Redditch, Walthamstow and Wood Green. Capital & Regional is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.