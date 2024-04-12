Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

