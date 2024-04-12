Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 17,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Compass

Compass Trading Down 0.5 %

Compass stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. 571,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,088. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.