Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. 905,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,379. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRK

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.