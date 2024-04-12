Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lessened by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. 71,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,699. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

