Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

CPRT stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

