Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down to $56.46

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.46, but opened at $54.67. Corteva shares last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 304,875 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 84,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Corteva by 7.3% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

