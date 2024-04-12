Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 579,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 335,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

CJR.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

