Craig Hallum Boosts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $5.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get AXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXT

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $164.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 230,013 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AXT by 127.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.