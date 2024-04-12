Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $65,919,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $66,550,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $39,749,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

