Cronos One Day Volume Tops $43.34 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $43.34 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00063837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00021861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

