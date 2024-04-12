CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

