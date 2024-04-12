CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

