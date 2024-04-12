CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.05

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €86.05 ($93.53) and last traded at €84.10 ($91.41), with a volume of 162260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €83.30 ($90.54).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.23.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.