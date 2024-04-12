Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $267,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,498 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $928.43 million, a P/E ratio of -210.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,639.67%.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.