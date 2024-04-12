Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $278,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $263.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

