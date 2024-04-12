CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CyberAgent Trading Down 5.8 %

CYGIY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

About CyberAgent

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.