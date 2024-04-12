Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.00. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 266,946 shares trading hands.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $508.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

