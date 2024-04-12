Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Up 58.6% in March

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Data Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:DTST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 27,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Data Storage has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42 and a beta of 0.47.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

