Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Datatec Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

About Datatec

(Get Free Report)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.