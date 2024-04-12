DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0624 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00098849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015266 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.