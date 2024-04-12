Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $42,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $410.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.