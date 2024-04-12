Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $57.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.