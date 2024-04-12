Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of DENN opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $451.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.93. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

