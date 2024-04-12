Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.46 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Dero has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00006057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and $24,448.90 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,739.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.24 or 0.00839172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.99 or 0.00137640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00047319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00192483 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00041058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00127569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

