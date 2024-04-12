Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.62. 644,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,858. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

