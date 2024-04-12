DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group comprises 1.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.20% of DigitalBridge Group worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $18.64 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.