Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

