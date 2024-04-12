Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

IRON stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $773.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 666.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

