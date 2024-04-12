Diversified Healthcare Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $627.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.05. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,103,000 after buying an additional 533,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

