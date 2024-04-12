DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) PT Raised to $16.00

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE DNOW opened at $15.00 on Monday. DNOW has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DNOW will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DNOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DNOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after buying an additional 105,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after buying an additional 639,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

