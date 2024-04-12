Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Trading Down 1.3%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.69 and last traded at $48.91. 980,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,508,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

