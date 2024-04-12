DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.46.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $192,140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

