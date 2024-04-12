DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 215,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 334,064 shares.The stock last traded at $8.98 and had previously closed at $8.77.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

