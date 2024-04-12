Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Down 3.8%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 29,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 49,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
