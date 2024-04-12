Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.79

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.79 and last traded at C$10.73, with a volume of 103182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.137045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. Insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

