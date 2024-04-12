Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT opened at $0.40 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

