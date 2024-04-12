Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 0.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

