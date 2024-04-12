Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $312.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.94.

ETN opened at $317.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton has a 1-year low of $156.80 and a 1-year high of $331.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

