Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD stock opened at C$21.33 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$21.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

